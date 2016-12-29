You Have To See This Woman's Brow Transformation

Update: Brows looking a little sparse? Yeah — ours, too. Which is why we're looking back at one of the best brow transformations we've ever seen. Ahead, find some major inspiration for your set. Bold brows, here you come!
This story was originally posted on April 7, 2016.
Brow-challenged ladies, the days of filling in your sparse arches each morning are behind you — reportedly. Last month, our Korea-based correspondent Joyce Kong wrote about the wonders of Etude House's Tint My Brows Gel (with a fascinating video to accompany her review), and it looks like its effects are now making the rounds on the internet.
A mere 17 hours ago, a user on imgur posted a series of images displaying her own experience using the brow gel. Images that have — since their appearance on the site — received almost 7,000 views.
The product works like this: You apply the goop to the desired shape of the eyebrow, according to the Etude House website. Leave it to dry for a minimum of two hours, or overnight for more intense color payoff. After it dries completely, peel it off slowly, starting from the tail of the brow. Voilà: bold brows with minimal effort that last for three days, or even up to a full week, "depending on [the] conditions of [your] eyebrows and on your cleansing method," the site reads.
Ahead, we're showing you the entire brow-transformation story so you can get a sense of the steps involved. Even if you're not convinced of the product's ability to up your brow game within hours, it's a fascinating process.
This story was originally posted on April 7, 2016.
Brow-challenged ladies, the days of filling in your sparse arches each morning are behind you — reportedly. Last month, our Korea-based correspondent Joyce Kong wrote about the wonders of Etude House's Tint My Brows Gel (with a fascinating video to accompany her review), and it looks like its effects are now making the rounds on the internet.
A mere 17 hours ago, a user on imgur posted a series of images displaying her own experience using the brow gel. Images that have — since their appearance on the site — received almost 7,000 views.
The product works like this: You apply the goop to the desired shape of the eyebrow, according to the Etude House website. Leave it to dry for a minimum of two hours, or overnight for more intense color payoff. After it dries completely, peel it off slowly, starting from the tail of the brow. Voilà: bold brows with minimal effort that last for three days, or even up to a full week, "depending on [the] conditions of [your] eyebrows and on your cleansing method," the site reads.
Ahead, we're showing you the entire brow-transformation story so you can get a sense of the steps involved. Even if you're not convinced of the product's ability to up your brow game within hours, it's a fascinating process.