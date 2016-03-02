You've probably heard that your skin is at its repairing best as you slumber. That comes as a surprise to absolutely no one. Which is why there has been such a recent boom of products aimed at repairing everything from wrinkles to split ends. This idea that your body calls all available nutrients to arms and rebuilds as you sleep has helped shine the spotlight on the seemingly latent chunk of time while we’re sleeping as a newfound beauty opportunity.
This is a boon for anyone who’s ever wished they could relegate all menial and annoying tasks to their sleeping, regenerating selves. While they may not get as ridiculous as Amy Schumer’s “Sleep Gym,” Korean primp-while-you-sleep treatments do some impressive things. And they go well beyond traditional sleep masks (which in Korea are so yesteryear). I’m talking superfood for longer lashes, peel-off eyebrow tints that last for days, micro-needle anti-aging treatments, and the next generation of overnight masks.
Keep clicking to see all of your bedtime beauty options. They'll definitely give you more reasons to abuse your snooze button.