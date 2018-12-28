Skip navigation!
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
So You Want To Shave Your Vagina...
Maria Del Russo
Dec 28, 2018
Halloween
22 Ways To Have A Seriously Sexy Halloween
For a lot of people, Halloween means standing in line outside of a bar, shivering in a costume that looks hot, but feels cold. And while the thought of
by
Maria Del Russo
Dating Advice
29 Ways To Break The Ice IRL
Breaking the ice on dating apps is pretty low-stakes. Since you're not face-to-face with the object of your affection, if they blow you off, your ego
by
Maria Del Russo
Online Dating
17 Messages That Guarantee A Response Back On Your Dating Apps
Coming up with an opening line on a dating app can sometimes be much more intimidating than coming up with one to use IRL. Sure, you can take the time to
by
Maria Del Russo
Date Ideas
30 First Dates That Aren't Dinner & A Movie
You meet someone, sparks fly, and you exchange phone numbers. After some witty banter via text (OMG you love Big Mouth too??), you finally set a first
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
The Minimalist's Guide To Makeup
When navigating the online beauty universe, you tend to stumble across two types of enthusiasts. On one end of the spectrum, you have people who adore
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
The Best-Smelling Beauty Products You Can Buy Now
If there's one ingredient that's having a huge moment in the beauty space, it's rose. Everyone's favorite flower is popping up in our products — and not
by
Maria Del Russo
Fragrance
All The Cool Girls Are Wearing Boozy-Scented Fragrances Right Now
"You smell like booze." Four words you didn't want to hear from your parents when you were 17 and sneaking home past midnight, and you probably don't want
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
The Best Podcasts For Single Women
Is it just us, or is everyone talking about podcasts lately? From My Favorite Murder to Pod Save America to Refinery29's very own Unstyled, people are
by
Maria Del Russo
Beauty
Should You Be Exfoliating In The Morning Or At Night?
There are certain parts of our skin-care regimen that aren't really up for debate. We cleanse and moisturize in the morning and at night, and keep our
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
This Christmas, I’ll Be Ready To Tell All My Relatives Just How S...
Last Christmas, I drank so much wine that I was asleep in my bed by 7 p.m. I didn’t mean for that to happen — honestly, I didn’t. But cabernet
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
I Spent A Week Asking Coupled-Up People Why They're In Relat...
As a single woman, I get asked a lot of intrusive questions about my love life. "Have you tried dating apps?" (Yes. Every single one.) "Have you
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationship Advice
Is It Okay To Question Your Engagement?
If you're one of the people who finds themselves taking the ultimate plunge during this engagement season, congrats! You might be fielding thrilled
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
Feeling Jealous About Your Friend's Love Life? Here's W...
If you're single, you've likely encountered the kind of person who has seemingly mastered the art of dating. After ending a long-term relationship, this
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
Why So Many Relationships End After The Holidays
Have you ever noticed that a lot of relationships end after the holidays? Call it the January comedown, call it breakup season, call it whatever you
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationship Advice
Feeling Jealous? Here's What It Might Mean
Whether you're in a long-term, committed relationship, or are just weeks into a new fling, chances are you may have felt a slight twinge of jealousy at
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
2017 Shut Down My Love Life, But Here's How I'm Turning...
A few weeks ago, I met with an astrologist named Colin Bedell who gave me more insight into my psyche in two hours than two therapists over three years
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationship Advice
This May Not Be A Good Time To Meet The Parents
The holidays are right around the corner, which means, at this very moment, there are likely a bunch of coupled-up people who are silently freaking out
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
"Text Back" Anxiety Is Real — Here's How To Fix It
"So do you want to grab a drink next weekend?" You fire off the text message, flip your phone over so you can't watch the screen obsessively, and wait.
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
Do We Owe Explanations To The People We Ghost?
There are a lot of things to complain about when someone ghosts you. Whenever a person I dug suddenly dips out of my life, I tend to lament over the
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
I'm A Nightmare Ex-Girlfriend — & I'm Cool With That
There are certain things about myself that I’ve had to come to grips with when it comes to sex, dating, and relationships. I’m not a “cool girl;”
by
Maria Del Russo
Dating Advice
30-Minute Date Ideas — Because We're All Busy AF This Time O...
Once Thanksgiving is over, it seems like everyone's schedules become one huge black hole. Between the holiday parties, the holiday travel, the holiday
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
What To Remember When Your Family Asks You THOSE Questions During...
Sure, the holidays can be a super enjoyable time for a lot of people. The parties! The trees! The gift-giving! But if you're facing this holiday season
by
Maria Del Russo
Online Dating
It's Okay To Pause Your Dating Life During The Holidays
The holidays and cuffing season slam right into one another, meaning a lot of people's dating lives kick into high gear this time of year. Between the
by
Maria Del Russo
Dating Advice
Can You Ever Really Let Someone Down Easily?
In a dating world where ghosting seems to be the main way of telling a potential partner that you don't want to hang anymore, the idea of letting
by
Maria Del Russo
Sex
How To Deal When Someone You Trusted Is Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
When Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the firing of Matt Lauer on Today this morning, a result of a detailed complaint of sexual misconduct, they
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationship Advice
THIS Is How You Win A Breakup
There's a scene in Sex and the City where, after Carrie breaks up with Big for the first time, a photo of her appears in the newspaper. In the photo,
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
How Holiday Stress Affects Your Skin
The holidays are meant to be one big, jolly-good time, but let's be straight — they can be really stressful. Between the gift-giving, the parties to
by
Maria Del Russo
Relationships
Why Women Get Blamed When Men Cheat
There is an infidelity gender gap — and women are starting to close it. "Women are cheating more today than they ever have," says Esther Perel, a
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I'm The Only Single Person In My Friend Group — Here's Why
This story was originally published on January 12, 2017. Right before Christmas of last year, I posted a personal essay called "I May Never Find Love —
by
Maria Del Russo
