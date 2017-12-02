I'm A Nightmare Ex-Girlfriend — & I'm Cool With That

If I’m being honest with myself, I don’t think being friends with an ex will ever work for me. I know that lots of people are able to do this, and it sounds really great. But I just can’t get comfortable with the idea of being 100% friends with someone who’s been inside of me (that’s an honor literally none of my other friends hold). My friendships are very different from my romantic relationships; they come with less emotional baggage and have a strong foundation of trust and mutual respect (also there’s the part about not having been inside of me). Like I said, I’m okay with the fact that I’m a staunchly un-chill ex.