Home For The Holidays
Home
How To Use The Season's Hottest Colors At Home
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Home
I Pay $1,570 For My Brooklyn Apartment — Here's What It Looks Like
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1,450 In Rent
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
Under $50 Kitchen Gifts That Moms Will Adore
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
We Pay $3,600 For Our New Jersey Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
Jessica Chou
Apr 7, 2019
Home Tours
I Live In An Old Ice Cream Factory — & My Rent Is $3,750 A Month
Jessica Chou
Mar 24, 2019
Sweet Digs
I Live In A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn — & My Rent Is $1495 A Month
Jessica Chou
Mar 10, 2019
Sweet Digs
Our Brooklyn Apartment Costs $3,150 A Month — Here’s What ...
In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Clemence show
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In East London — & This Is What My Flat Looks Like
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Pip Jolley sho
by
Jessica Chou
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Black & White Mocha Collection As ...
Just like you in that gold sequin dress, faux fur coat, and blinged out jewelry you're planning to wear to that New Year's Eve party, Starbucks i
by
Olivia Harrison
Holiday
These Are The Best Celebrity Holiday Decorations We've Seen This ...
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party, Acco...
by
Olivia Harrison
Free Table
These Are The Merriest Christmas Day Food & Drink Deals
For those who celebrate Christmas, December 25 can be one of the merriest days of the year. However, it also has the potential to completely wear you out.
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
Cheap Gifts Under $15 That Don't Look Cheap
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
The 16 Best Gifts For Your Boss — All Under $25
by
Refinery29
Travel
Here's How Much Americans Spent On Holiday Air Travel This Year
Americans spent a lot of money on holiday travel this year. You're probably thinking yeah, yeah, of course we did. Holiday travel is always a big mone
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
If You Love Holiday Movies, Read This
by
Refinery29 Editors
Movies
It’s Not Officially Christmas Unless You Watch These Movies
by
Hunter Harris
Home
The Top Buys From Wayfair's Holiday Sale — According To Reviewers
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Gift Guides
13 Candy Gifts For The Sweetest People On Your List
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
11 Crowd-Pleasing Wines To Order Online — According To An Expert
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Mind
It's Okay To Sit Out The Entire Holiday Season
'Tis the season to…stay the hell at home? What should be a warm and fuzzy time of year, in which old friends reunite and relatives travel great
by
Sara Coughlin
Home For The Holidays
Holiday Cookies, Ranked: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Target Home
Target Is Bringing Back Some Of Its Black Friday Friday Prices Th...
Black Friday has come and gone, and we've already soared through Cyber Week. Well into the first week of December, you may be worrying your opportunit
by
Olivia Harrison
Holiday
Everything You Need To Decorate Your Home For The Holidays Like A...
by
Olivia Harrison
Living
Wrapping Paper To Carefully Unwrap, Set Aside & Save For-ev-er
by
Venus Wong
Home
The Best Sites For Stylish Holiday Cards
by
Luisa Colon
Tech
How To Catch The Balloons & Performances At This Year's Macy's Th...
Every year since 1924, New York City has been graced by the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — the quintessential start of the winter holiday seas
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
The Most Inspiring Gratitude Quotes To Share On Instagram This Th...
If we're being honest, it can sometimes be hard to feel grateful when it seems like the world is falling apart. Over the last few months, the news hav
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Stay Cool When Your Family Asks About Your Career At Thank...
Like many millennials, Lily Davis, 28, gets anxious around the holidays. Working as an actress and a nanny, Davis worries about how her family will judge h
by
Ludmila Leiva
Work & Money
How To Not Blow All Of Your Money On Holiday Sales This Season
by
Ludmila Leiva
Travel
JetBlue Is Taking 20% Off All Flights — But The Deal Ends Soon
Never does the sentiment “I need a vacation from this vacation” ring truer than during the holiday season. We get some time off around Thanksgi
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Hearth & Hand's New Target Home Release Is Holiday Magic
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Sweet Digs
I Share A Two-Bedroom With My Boyfriend — & We Can't Agree On Thi...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, 30-year-
by
Jessica Chou
