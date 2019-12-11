This White-Truffle Hot Sauce On Amazon Is Umami Gifting Gold

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
Impossible-to-shop-for people give this otherwise warm and fuzzy season a sharper edge. So, what's our gifting solution for when beauty to fashion and tech ideas don't feel like a fit for that especially discerning person you're so eager to please? Food. More specifically, a bestselling, limited quantity white-truffle hot sauce that you can still snag on Amazon — because, tbh, they probably don't already have that.
Bottled in southern California with premium ingredients sourced from Northern Italy and Mexico, TRUFF's White Truffle Limited Release Hot Sauce drew a 10,000+ waitlist when it first dropped a few months back (as your too-cool-for-school foodie friend might be aware of...) The blend of jalapeños, chili peppers, seasonally rare white truffle, white truffle oil, organic agave nectar, and coriander results in a taste best described as spicy-smooth with hints of smoky-sweet. After sampling the fiery flavor, we suggest enjoying it with everything — from potato chips to pasta, scrambled eggs, crispy chicken fingers, pizza, your/their stomach is the limit.
If your difficult giftee isn't into white-truff stuff, the brand also sells an original black truffle bottle (our team keeps this one on the community snack shelf) and a "hotter" black-truffle bottle on Amazon too (both for under $20). But, as far as unexpected and festive go, this unique bottle perched atop its metallic-foiled pedestal is umami gifting gold.
