Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Men's Gifts
Shopping
It's Not Too Late To Buy These Amazon V-Day Gifts
by
Bobby Schuessler
More from Best Men's Gifts
Beauty
7 Grooming Gift Ideas For The Man Who Always Steals Your La Mer
Samantha Sasso
Feb 7, 2019
Fashion
20 Valentine's Day Gifts That
Aren't
Obvious
Ray Lowe
Feb 7, 2019
Shopping
29 A+ Valentine's Day Gifts For That Guy In Your Life
Bobby Schuessler
Feb 1, 2019
Home
29 Genius Amazon Gifts For The Last-Minute Shopper
We already know you spend a healthy chunk of your shopping time cruising through Amazon. We’re right there with you. Where else can you find a cool
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
From New Parents To Your In-Laws, A Gift Guide For Every Parent I...
Some names on our holiday shopping list are tougher to tackle than others but few trump the parents category. Beyond our own flesh and blood, the parents
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
30+ Gifts That'll Make Shopping For Guys A Whole
Lot
We're pretty confident when we say the things in the many, many gift guides we're publishing this year aren't just for women. We know plenty of people
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
22 Gifts That Work For
Everyone
Sometimes, the gift you thought was absolutely perfect doesn't go over so well. Sure, your giftee may seem happy, but, deep down, you know your present
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
A Nerd-Approved Gift Guide For The Pop Culture Fanatic In Your Life
Sorry bullies of the 1980s, but it's cool now to be a "geek." Fandoms have become massive communities emerging from an equal balance of cult tv shows
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
26 Genius Gifts For Your Other Half
Shopping for your other half may be the most stressful on your list. When it comes to settling on a gift for the apple of your eye — whether that be
by
Ray Lowe
Gift Guides
What To Give Your Dad, According To His Sign
If we had to guess your dad's one and only holiday wish, it would be: No more ties. Naturally, that wish doesn't mention what sort of gift he'd actually
by
Sara Coughlin
Fashion
Introducing East Dane, The Mecca Of Gift Shopping For Dudes
Yeah, yeah — we've heard it all: "Whoever said laughter is the best medicine has never tried shopping;" "shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist;"
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
We Found The Best Fragrance For Every Type Of Dad
In popular culture, dads are too often given the short end of the character-development stick. They watch TV, ride a lawnmower, cook meat (and the
by
Rachel Krause
Fashion
Fashionable Father’s Day Gifts For Every Budget
If it feels like you just spent a day in close quarters with your family, you did. Mother's Day can easily feel like a marathon of brunch planning and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
30 Gifts For Men That Won’t Lead To A Breakup
Though most of us would prefer to swipe left when it comes to Valentine's Day — dating is stressful enough — for those in a relationship, the holiday
by
Christina Holevas
Fashion
20 Holiday Gifts That
Will
Sell Out
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Politics
The Best Gifts For The Political Junkies In Your Life
We all have those loved ones who, no matter where they sit on the political spectrum, are hardcore when it comes to politics. They talk about it over
by
Andrea González-R...
Father's Day
Lush's Father's Day Collection Is So Cute, We Want To K...
Father's Day is coming up (June 18, to be exact), and there’s no better way to celebrate than with some good, clean fun. Thankfully, Lush Cosmetics is
by
Madison Medeiros
Gift Guide
30 Brilliant Gifts For Your S.O. (That You'll Secretly Want For Y...
The holidays aren't a competition. But, if they were, you'd totally want to be the winner in your gift exchange with your other half. Of course, it also
by
Marshall Bright
Wellness
5 Gifts For Every Relationship Stage To Help You Avoid Potential ...
It can be hard to know what kind of holiday gift to get your significant other. Maybe they’re not that significant yet, and you’re afraid that your
by
Anna Breslaw
Shopping
30+ Gifts For Dads That Are Cooler Than Dad Jokes
Let's get real for a second. It's time to show our dads some love. Like, a lot of love. Because if we're really being honest, that one (official) day out
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
16 Stylish Gifts Any Fashion-Forward Dad Will Love
Father’s day is around the corner, and it's time to shower your old man with appreciation. After all, it was a big year for him. As uncool as you
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
30+ Valentine's Day Gifts For Dudes, No Matter Your Budget
Man, oh man — you're extremely hard to shop for. While women have plenty of "culturally acceptable" when-in-doubt gifts to choose from, a bouquet of
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Gorgeous Guy Gifts Handpicked By A Blogger With Great Taste In Ev...
Megan Gilger's blog, The Fresh Exchange, reflects her design aesthetic in the same way all her projects (which, by the way, include gardening, cooking,
by
Allison Daniels
Shopping
15 Perfect Gifts For Your Main Squeeze
The holidays are still a ways off, but somehow, it seems there's never enough time. The days get shorter, the to-do lists get longer, and scoring the
by
Alina Gonzalez
Shopping
What To Get Guys For Valentine's Day
It's difficult enough to deal with a Hallmark-generated holiday like Valentine's Day when you're single, but that doesn't mean it gets any easier once
by
Preetma Singh
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted