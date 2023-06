The Best Father’s Day Gifts Hiding In Plain Sight On Amazon

Not to brag, but we’ve become pretty savvy when it comes to gifting. Having a front seat as shopping editors tends to have that effect, after all. However, we’ll admit that nailing the perfect Father’s Day gift is somewhat of a challenge. If your dads are anything like ours, then they can be notoriously difficult to shop for. Whether they’re the unfussy, serious type (*raises hand*), pragmatic to the extreme (“I don’t want anything, I promise!”), or brimming with quirky ol’-geezer charm, dads — and father figures of all kinds — take a little more sleuthing in order to find the perfect present. And while there are very few online destinations that are bound to have something for every kind of dad , Amazon, being the massive e-marketplace it is, is in a league of its own in that respect.