Father's Day
An Un-Sporty Gay Dad Reflects On His Athletic Son
by
Bradley Jacobs Sigesmund
Work & Money
Meet The Dads Who Talk Like Moms (We Found Them At The PTA)
Lindsey Stanberry
Jun 15, 2018
Shopping
It's Time To Get Your Dad Some New Sunglasses. Seriously.
Landon Peoples
Jun 15, 2018
Work & Money
How My Father Prepared Me To Be A Modern Dad
Kenneth Partridge
Jun 15, 2018
Free Table
Here's Where Dads Can Eat For Free On Father's Day
Since Father's Day falls on a Sunday, many kids choose to show their dads how much they're appreciated by taking them out to Sunday brunch or treating
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds Tweets Dad Advice Literally No One Should Heed
Ryan Reynolds is best known as the beloved and foul-mouthed superhero of our dreams. As husband to Blake Lively, he's also one-half of the perfect
by
Maia Efrem
Father's Day
The Surprising, Controversial Story Behind Father's Day
Father's Day (this coming Sunday) is such a well-recognized holiday it can seem like it's always been around — but it's actually pretty recent. And once
by
Nina Wolpow
Beauty
Jonathan Van Ness Curated Our Father's Day Gift Guide — Can ...
After finishing the first season of Queer Eye, the majority of us shared the same thought: I've got to get my dad on that show. Regardless of what most
by
Samantha Sasso
Horoscopes
Your Dad's Zodiac Sign, Explained
Of all people, your dad is probably the last person you need to astro-stalk. But that doesn't mean reading up on his Zodiac sign won't prove enlightening.
by
Sara Coughlin
Father's Day
Why You Don’t "Owe" Your Husband Sex On Father’s Day — Or Any Day
Birthday sex, Valentine's Day sex, anniversary sex... Father's Day sex? When it comes to Hallmark holidays, Father's Day doesn't seem like the most
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Tech
Women Won't Achieve Equality In The Professional World Until...
Sara Mauskopf is the CEO and co-founder of Winnie. The views expressed are her own. The other day I went to see the movie RBG about Ruth Bader Ginsburg,
by
Sara Mauskopf
Cooking Tips
What To Get The Dad Who Eats Everything This Father's Day
Father's Day always plays second fiddle to Mother's Day. Not only does it come first in the calendar, Mother's Day was celebrated first by at least a
by
Marshall Bright
Home
19 Awesome Father's Day Gifts That Are Not Neckties
Father's Day is officially less than two weeks away, marking the beginning of another agonizing hunt for the perfect gift. We've long exhausted cute but
by
Venus Wong
Movies
The Movies That Get Fatherhood All Wrong — & The Ones That Get It...
À la Tolstoy, good fathers are good in similar ways. But every bad dad is bad in his own unique way. Portrayals of dads in film are a study in the
by
Maia Efrem
Beauty
We Found The Best Fragrance For Every Type Of Dad
In popular culture, dads are too often given the short end of the character-development stick. They watch TV, ride a lawnmower, cook meat (and the
by
Rachel Krause
Shopping
Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Don't Wear "Dad Clothes"
If your dad is anything like most dads, you're aware that, well, he's one of a kind. So, when Father's Day rolls around, why not gift him a little
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Fashionable Father’s Day Gifts For Every Budget
If it feels like you just spent a day in close quarters with your family, you did. Mother's Day can easily feel like a marathon of brunch planning and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
For Once, We’re Giving Dads The Fashion Credit They Deserve
Before we get ahead of ourselves, we first have to come clean. In retrospect, we've definitely shamed our dads once or twice (a year) for making some sort
by
Eliza Huber
Tech
10 Father's Day Gifts Your Tech-Enthusiast Dad Will Love
If your dad is anything like mine, "what do you want for Father's Day?" always results in the same, unhelpful answer: Nothing. No amount of pushing and
by
Madeline Buxton
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Gave John Legend A Very Naked Father's Day Su...
It looks like John Legend had a very lovely Father's Day, courtesy of his ever-adoring wife Chrissy Teigen. On Monday, 31-year-old Teigen shared the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
Everything I Know About Beauty, I Learned From My Dad
My mother did not teach me many useful beauty secrets — rather, I learned from her mistakes. Never use a magnifying mirror. Holding a glycolic acid
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
Jason Momoa Directed & Stars In This Adorable Short About Father&...
As anyone and everyone who's seen Jason Momoa's Instagram knows, fatherhood is a big deal. He honors his role as a parent every day, but in celebration of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Wellness
Dads Can Be So Embarrassing, But We Love Them Anyway
Sunday is Father’s Day here in the U.S., and around the country grills will be fired up, ties will be gifted, and Dad jokes will be told to the family.
by
Sarah J. Halliday
Pop Culture
How Well Do Our Dads Know Pop Culture? A Father's Day Quiz
In the past few years, dads have really taken over. There are celebrity dads and dad bods and dad jokes and even dad jeans. While dads have become a big
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Sweetest Things Celeb Dads Have Said About Their Daughters
When we first saw Ashton Kutcher, he was playing a dimwitted, goofy, wildly handsome high schooler in a little TV phenomenon called That 70's Show. Blink,
by
Elena Nicolaou
Features
What Do Men Do On Paternity Leave? Become Dads
Ari Joseph answers the door of his Brooklyn apartment with 7-week-old Selma strapped into a nursery-gray Boba baby carrier. All that's visible of the
by
Laura Norkin
Father's Day
Lush's Father's Day Collection Is So Cute, We Want To K...
Father's Day is coming up (June 18, to be exact), and there’s no better way to celebrate than with some good, clean fun. Thankfully, Lush Cosmetics is
by
Madison Medeiros
Tech
11 Winning Father's Day Gifts For Every Type Of Dad
Unless they're under the age of 10, guys can be very difficult to shop for. Friends and partners and brothers are tricky enough, but sometimes dads can be
by
Madeline Buxton
Pop Culture
Spencer Pratt Considering iPhone Giveaway To Come Up With A "Bang...
Spencer Pratt is just five or so short months away from being a dad, and he's got a lot on his mind. The former reality star opened up about his hopes and
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Bindi Irwin's Touching Tribute To Her Father On Her 18th Birthday
When Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray almost 10 years ago, he left behind not only his show The Crocodile Hunter but also his daughter Bindi and his
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute To Hubby Chan...
The Tatums are one happy family. So obviously, Jenna Dewan Tatum had the perfect Father's Day post for Instagram. She posted a photo of her husband
by
Carolyn L. Todd
