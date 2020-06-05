Just because toiletry bags are associated with packing for travel doesn't mean there's no reason to invest in one now that we're currently homebound. A good dopp kit still serves the stationary purpose of keeping everything from grooming essentials to personal care products easily accessible and contained inside otherwise unruly bathrooms — aka a room your dad (and mom) would likely appreciate a little streamlining assistance in this Father's Day.
The best toiletry bags are roomy (like his favorite pair of cargo shorts), at times waterproof (a real game-changer), and, most importantly, built to last. Whether crafted from buttery soft leather or durable waxed canvas, there's a dopp kit for every cool and/or "cool" dad's vibe. This includes but is not limited to: styles from fashion-y brands like Everlane or Shinola — for design-snob dads — to under-$15 Amazon options — for dads who live for (and in) their prized Costco shirts.
Ahead, 13 toiletry bags that combine form and function into the gift of helping fathers everywhere keep their bathrooms shipshape.
