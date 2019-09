What's our number one secret to looking flawless during the week? It actually has nothing to do with maintaining a regimented beauty routine. Instead, it's all about maintaining order within our bathrooms. Walking into a disorganized mess on a Monday morning is like walking into a sale section on Black Friday: pure panic-inducing chaos filled with too much time spent product fumbling around (and not enough time left to grab that last-minute oat milk latte). Just as a messy kitchen can keep us from cooking , a smooth morning can be easily offset by an unkempt bathroom.