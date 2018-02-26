Setting up our day for success starts with streamlining the one room in our apartments that exists to help get us ready and out the door. Ahead, we rounded up the bathroom storage essentials to help get you on that flawless morning track. From sharp acrylic makeup trays to sleek in-shower caddies, and even a dual-purpose tissue roll holder, these ten products will whip your bathroom (and you) into stress-free shape. That means less untangling of toiletries and more time to hit that snooze button again.