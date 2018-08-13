These Are The 13 Most Popular Ikea Products Of All Time

The average Ikea store is approximately 320,000 square feet, or roughly the size of 24 Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to information compiled by Google. As if the sheer size of the store isn't overwhelming enough, most locations carry about 10,960 products at any given time. That means it can be quite a challenge to pick out the perfect piece while perusing the home goods megastore. Luckily, there are certain Ikea items that stand out, ones you can't go wrong with because of their track record.
According to Ikea, there are a number of products that rank as the most popular of the company's 75-year history — many of them you'll likely recognize. These are the pieces that you've undoubtedly seen in a number of different homes around the country or even around the world. Maybe you even own one of these iconic items yourself.
Among the 13 most popular products are pieces of furniture, décor items, storage solutions, and more. And, they offer a mix of comfort, reliability, and affordability, the same qualities that keep many shoppers coming back. Knowing all the items that are most beloved by fans could make deciding between 10,000-plus options much more straight forward.
Take a look ahead to find out exactly what they are.
