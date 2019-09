These Are The 13 Most Popular Ikea Products Of All Time

The average Ikea store is approximately 320,000 square feet, or roughly the size of 24 Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to information compiled by Google . As if the sheer size of the store isn't overwhelming enough, most locations carry about 10,960 products at any given time. That means it can be quite a challenge to pick out the perfect piece while perusing the home goods megastore. Luckily, there are certain Ikea items that stand out, ones you can't go wrong with because of their track record.