Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ikea
Ikea
What It's Really Like To Work At Ikea
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Ikea
Home Decor
Ikea's New Summer Collection Is An African Take On Scandi Design
Michelle Santiago...
May 6, 2019
Ikea
Ikea's First NYC Location Opens In Less Than A Week — Here's What It...
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 11, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC Livestreamed Herself Building Ikea Furniture — & We Learned Some Things
Olivia Harrison
Apr 4, 2019
Ikea
The Effortless Way To Make Your Ikea Furniture Stand Out
Whether you're furnishing a dorm room or buying for a permanent residence, you can't go wrong with Ikea. It's affordable, stylish, and tends to go with
by
Cait Munro
The Shoebox
The Shoebox: Where Do You Store Shoes Once You Run Out Of Closet ...
Welcome to The Shoebox, Refinery29's small space advice column. With the help of Homepolish interior designer Ashlie Broderic, we'll tackle all your
by
Ashlie Broderic
Ikea
PSA: Ikea Has An Entire Plant Section — Here Are The Highlights
Much like Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's characters in 500 Days of Summer, we too could blissfully play house in Ikea. The Swedish superstore
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea Home
Ikea Now Has A Kama Sutra Guide — But It's Not What You Think
Apparently, there are two kinds of bedroom satisfaction. One, we think, is pretty obvious. The other, maybe not as much. This other kind of bedroom
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
Ikea Is Leaning Into This Unstoppable Trend With Its Latest Colle...
As is fairly common for the brightest and warmest season of the year, Ikea's new 2019 summer home collection has several pieces that feature floral
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection
Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much color. There are mostly gray skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
14 Weird & Wonderful Things You Didn't Know You Could Buy At...
Ikea is a veritable one-stop shop for everything you need to set up a home or apartment, including furniture, textiles, kitchenware, and decor. It has
by
Cait Munro
Ikea Home
Ikea's Latest Innovation Is A New Take On Customizable Furni...
Everyone's bedroom is different, so why should we rely on one size fits all furniture? Ikea says we don't have to. Today, the Swedish home goods giant
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
Ikea Wants To Help You Organize Your Life With This Two-Day Sale
After binging all eight episodes of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix this weekend — we know we're not the only ones — you're probably feeling
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
Ikea Is Ending The Holiday Season With An Epic Winter Sale
The holidays are officially over, and as you're taking stock of your gift haul, you might notice a few things left on your wish list. Instead of
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
Ikea Is Opening Its First-Ever Manhattan Location
Depending on where you live, a trip to Ikea might be the most inconvenient activity that could ever be added to your schedule. For New Yorkers, for
by
Olivia Harrison
Black Friday
The Best Cyber Monday Home Deals, Because Your House Deserves A P...
The most wonderful time of year is here, and no, we're not talking about the winter holiday season. Our minds are on the most wonderful time of year for
by
Olivia Harrison
Black Friday
Ikea Announced Its Black Friday Deals & They're Good
Many holiday shoppers have already hit up Ikea for some pre-Black Friday savings at the retailer's "Make Room for Celebration" event, but what about those
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
Ikea Is Having A Black Friday Sale Two Weeks Early
Traditionally, Black Friday sales occur on, it almost goes without saying, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. However, that's only about a month
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
This Is Why Ikea No Longer Looks Like Ikea
Florals haven’t been groundbreaking since long before The Devil Wears Prada lit up our screens, but when Ikea does them — on a couch, no less — it
by
Cait Munro
Ikea
The Must-Have Pieces From Ikea's New Funky Fall Line
The free-spirited 1960s and 70s are making a come back with more than just fashion brands this season; Ikea's new limited edition fall home collection is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea
Attention Early Shoppers: Ikea Is Giving Fans A Sneak Peek Of Its...
Perhaps you're only just now beginning to think about your Halloween costume or how you're going to decorate your home — spooky or harvest-themed? —
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
These Ikea Halloween Decorations Are Frightfully Cheap
Whether you're planning a seance or simply playing dress-up, Ikea has your back this Halloween (and, well, all the time). There's nothing like indulging
by
Sean Santiago
Ikea
This New Limited Edition Ikea Collection Is For Ugly-Chic Décor L...
You might not think that you'd want your home décor to be described as "ugly," but that's exactly the word used to characterize the pieces in Ikea's
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
These Are The 13 Most Popular Ikea Products Of All Time
The average Ikea store is approximately 320,000 square feet, or roughly the size of 24 Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to information compiled by
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
18 Products From Ikea's 2019 Catalog That Are Already Availa...
Along with Ikea's highly anticipated 75th-anniversary line of vintage décor, the company also recently debuted its 2019 catalog; although it's still
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea
The Best Iconic Buys From Ikea's 75th Anniversary Retro Coll...
Ikea just turned 75 — and the brand has big plans to celebrate the occasion fittingly with unique, sleek, and affordable Swedish style. Over the next 5
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea Home
This Collaboration Means You Can Soon Get Fine Art Photography Fo...
Ikea has previously collaborated with many world-class artists and designers to create inspiring collections that add intrigue to any home. Recently,
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
Ikea Is Having A Summer Sale On Some Of Its Most Popular Pieces
Update: According to an Ikea representative, this promotion is still available at all U.S. stores, however, some locations are already sold out. We
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea
The Best Dual-Purpose Ikea Furniture For Small Spaces
When we head to Ikea, we don't feel like we're shopping — we feel like we're going on an adventure. The Swedish superstore is full of seemingly endless
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Everything We Know About Virgil Abloh's Ikea Collaboration
When one is tired of Ikea, one is tired of life. Though we're pretty sure the original quote wasn't actually about Ikea, the idea certainly holds true.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Home
Ikea's New Line Is Perfect For A Spring Cleaning Refresh
Ikea raised more than a few eyebrows with its recent OMEDELBAR collection. Designed by stylist to Beyoncé, Bea Åkerlund, it featured a number products,
by
Natalie Gil
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted