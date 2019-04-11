Ikea's First NYC Location Opens In Less Than A Week — Here's What It Looks Like

In less than five days Ikea’s Planning Studio will open its doors to the public. It's the Swedish home goods megastore’s first New York City location, an Ikea like you’ve never seen before. To help give potential shoppers an idea of what the new store will look like and how it will differ from typical outposts, Ikea shared some photos of the setup.
Since early December, Swedish home goods retailer, Ikea, has been teasing the prospect of a second New York location, in Manhattan. Today we learned that Ikea’s Planning Studio will open its doors at 999 Third Avenue on April 15th (Tax Day) — just in time to blow your tax return on budget furniture.
For over 10 years New Yorkers have hiked, trekked, ferried, bussed and maybe even gotten "flewed" out to Ikea’s bustling Brooklyn hub. Apart from the semi-convenient shuttle that takes shoppers to-and-from the nearest train station, hauling ass to Ikea is just plain painful. Not to mention the dense weekend crowds.
But Ikea’s second New York location is less than a 20-minute train ride from Long Island City and about 30 minutes away from lower Manhattan. While there’s no word on whether or not the meatballs will be in stock, you can expect to find Ikea’s most popular products.
Ikea’s Planning Studio will focus on providing small space living solutions and will have experts available by appointment to help with small space design projects. Anything purchased at the Planning Studio will be delivered straight to the customer's home.
Ikea’s upcoming location will be open from 10am to 8pm, seven days a week. Could the key to more shoe space be a quick after work appointment at Ikea's new Planning Studio? We'll know this spring.
