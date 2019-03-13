Of all the dates saved in your calendar, chances are, Tax Day isn't the most enticing. We don’t blame you — managing your finances is intimidating. Between deductions, investments, business expenses, and all that paperwork from your side hustle, getting your accounts in order can seem overwhelming. But here’s the thing: It doesn't have to be.
With one month to go until Tax Day strikes, we want to give you all the tools you’ll need to keep calm and coast through the process (while maximizing your refunds, of course). That’s why we’re partnering with Intuit to offer you the chance to win TurboTax Live — which comes with full access to a human CPA, so you won’t have to go through tax season alone. And to sweeten the deal, Intuit will throw in QuickBooks Self-Employed and Mint to help you continue to power your prosperity — even once your taxes are filed. As if that’s not enough, we’re topping it all off with a $2,000 AmEx gift card. Enter here for your chance to win, and by this time next year, you just might be gearing up to throw a Tax Day party.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Runs from 3/13/2019 to 3/21/2019. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement