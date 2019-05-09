Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Small Space Solutions
Home
Small-Space Furniture Finds For Under $150
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Small Space Solutions
Amazon
This $7,250 DIY Guesthouse Is Sold Out On Amazon — & We Can See Why
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
May 9, 2019
Best Airbnb Rentals
The Absolute Coolest Tiny Home Rentals On Airbnb
Olivia Harrison
Apr 10, 2019
Home
A Design Expert Solves Small-Space Renters' Dilemmas
Elizabeth Buxton
Apr 4, 2019
plants
Apartment Gardening Is The Latest Trend In House Plants — But Wha...
So you have a couple plants. Maybe a cactus or two. Perhaps you've even invested in my personal favorite, the Instagram-famous Pilea peperomioides. All
by
Cait Munro
Home Decor
An Interior Designer & Her Client On How To Make The Most Of A Sm...
If you're a city dweller and you have an outdoor space — no matter how oddly shaped or diminutive — you're probably well aware that you're lucky.
by
Cait Munro
Home
14 Spring Cleaning Dos & Don'ts — According To Experts
Our apartments are shining and spotless, all of our belongings are systematically color-coded, and not an inch of precious space is overcrowded or
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Two Experts Answer Every Question You've Ever Had About Tiny...
Seemingly everyone loves looking at pictures of tiny homes on the internet, and it's also not uncommon for many of us to daydream about parting with our
by
Cait Munro
Home
The Genius Storage Furniture You’d Love Even If It Didn’t Hold A ...
Home-furnishing adds up fast, on both the budget and space fronts, so we're always searching for ways to cut corners. Our top tip for saving big on
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Best Loveseats — According To Small-Space Dwellers
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
The 7 Small Space Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Mak...
When it comes to small space living, there's a lot of misinformation out there. To be fair, it mostly comes from a place of good intentions — you can
by
Cait Munro
Home
Spring Isn't Here, But Urban Outfitters' Dreamy New Hom...
On Saturday, February 2 a groundhog by the name of Punxsutawney Phil crawled out before a frozen crowd of onlookers at Gobbler's Knob to reveal his
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Organization
The Go-To Home Organization Hacks That Keep Us Centered
Balancing our work, social, and personal lives can be a chaotic daily struggle. So when we come home for our nightly recharge, a clean and organized space
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea Home
Ikea's Latest Innovation Is A New Take On Customizable Furni...
Everyone's bedroom is different, so why should we rely on one size fits all furniture? Ikea says we don't have to. Today, the Swedish home goods giant
by
Olivia Harrison
Small Space Solutions
The Small-Space Guide For Holiday Decorating
The holidays are a time to fully flex your decorating muscle and go all-out with all the festive thingamabobs you've been stashing all year. While it's
by
Venus Wong
Home
Amazon's New Home Line Isn't Trendy — & That's Why...
With October at its end, we're prepping to swing into the holidays and embrace the oncoming chill with seasonal swagger — from head to home. Amazon's
by
Elizabeth Buxton
The Shoebox
An Interior Designer On How To Make A Studio Apartment Feel Less ...
Welcome to The Shoebox, Refinery29's small space advice column. With the help of Homepolish interior designer Emma Beryl, we'll tackle all your cramped
by
Emma Beryl
Fitness
How To Work Out At Home If You Have No Space For Activities
If you live in an apartment, you have likely made some sacrifices to make your tiny living space more functional. Maybe you chop vegetables on the couch
by
Cory Stieg
Home Decor
How To Share A Small Space With Your Significant Other Without Br...
Moving in with your significant other comes with a host of benefits. Suddenly, you have someone to split the chores with, someone to cook for (or if
by
Cait Munro
Home
16 Under-Bed Storage Solutions To Keep Your Life Organized
The space under our beds is a no-man's land — but one with infinite possibilities. Even the tightest of sleeping quarters can be cozy and functional if
by
Venus Wong
Home
10 Things An Ikea Designer Would Buy For A Small Space
Ikea has been a mainstay in our homes for pretty much our entire adult lives. The unbeatable prices are reason enough to keep coming back, but above all,
by
Venus Wong
Home
I Lived In The Cheapest Room In Manhattan & It Wasn't Worth ...
From 2012 to 2014, for about two years in college, I lived in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in downtown Manhattan. Whenever the topic of my
by
Venus Wong
Home
7 Easy Hacks To Turn Your Tiny Studio Into A Palace
Living in a studio — whether on your own or with a S.O. — is a pretty major step towards adulthood. While it's nice to not split hairs over sharing
by
Venus Wong
Home
How To Make Your Tiny Bedroom Feel Like A Studio
We're always on the lookout for tips to make our cramped bedrooms feel more spacious. Sometimes it's a matter of finding smart storage hacks, or getting
by
Venus Wong
Home
5 Sneaky Ways To Make A Tiny Bedroom Look MUCH Bigger
Inconvenient as it may be, there's a certain charm about having a small bedroom: It's easier to make a tiny space feel cozy, and the limited square
by
Venus Wong
Home
These 10 Closet Organizers Will Sort Your Whole Life Out
Configuring the space in our closets to fit our ever-growing clothing collection is a major home dilemma. Unless you're blessed with a big walk-in closet
by
Venus Wong
Home
The 12 Smartest Buys From The Container Store
Perhaps it's the color-coordinated display of hangers or the abundance of huge plastic containers, but The Container Store feels like a home shopping
by
Venus Wong
Home
10 Sofas That WORK In Tiny Living Rooms
The sofa is arguably the single most important piece of furniture in your living room. It sets the tone and adds a convivial quality to the space. No
by
Venus Wong
Home
10 Sneaky Storage Solutions That Look Like Decorations
Smart storage solutions are the MVPs in tiny homes. No matter how scarce your square footage, having the right products to stash your stuff will make even
by
Venus Wong
Home
15 Ikea Picks That Pull EXTRA Duty For Small Spaces
Furniture shopping becomes much more complicated when you live in a space-challenged apartment. Product dimensions are obviously a major concern for any
by
Venus Wong
Home
29 Under-$29 Products To Bring Spring Into Your Apartment
You know spring has officially sprung when the weather oscillates between batshit crazy and totally blissful. While April showers are a welcome change
by
Venus Wong
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted