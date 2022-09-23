Target’s Home Organization Line Is Everything Your Small Space Needs

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured in this slideshow without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
One of the biggest pain points about living in a small space is the feeling that you have to give up aesthetics in favor of functionality. The type of storage solutions that can help get the place in order isn't exactly the easiest on the eyes. We are talking about those bulky plastic tubs or hanging organizers with what seems like a thousand compartments: Sure, they are super helpful for getting things out of sight, out of mind, but they also make the whole place feel like a storage unit. Not exactly the vibe we are going for when it comes to nesting.
Luckily for all of us living in cramped apartments, Target has offered the dream solution to this conundrum. Its home organization collection, Brightroom, is created to max out every little nook and cranny in your teensy living space – and it looks pretty good while doing it, too.
These are the kind of products that we wish someone had thought of earlier: A well-designed hair tool organizer, stackable drawers to add extra storage in kitchen cabinets, a trashcan that is actually not ugly for once, and so much more. The whole lineup looks super cohesive, thanks to its minimalist chic appearance and muted palette, so you don’t have to worry about anything coming off as mismatched or busy.
The best part about this whole thing? The affordable Target prices, of course. Read ahead to find our top 10 picks from the range – and happy decluttering.
