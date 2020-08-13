The Hair-Tool Organizers To Keep Your Irons (& More) In One Place

Between hair dryers, brushes, and curling irons of varying widths, it’s easy for your vanity table to quickly become a cluttered mess of power cords and bulky tools. (And before a well-intentioned friend suggests we KonMari our collection, the answer is yes, they’re all absolutely necessary.) That's when a hair tool organizer comes to the rescue.
Whether you’re looking to artfully display your collection or just want a practical way to improve access for day-to-day ease, we've got you. From options for the minimalist with a soft spot for acrylic organizers to ones that'll visually spruce up your beauty space, check out these eight affordable picks to find your hair-tool organization soulmate.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.