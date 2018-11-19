5 of 24

The Extension Brush/Wig Brush



Hair Type: Any type



When To Use It: Don't let the name fool you: Extension-removal brushes have many other uses. "This brush is amazing and was my favorite for years," Richman says. The sharp, metal bristles don't have plastic balls at the ends, which means they detangle even the worst knots, easily. But the real glory of this brush is in styling — you can comb through natural or iron-created curls and waves to soften them without pulling out the texture. Translation: You can take barrel curls from pageant to cool without ruining the shape.



Best For: Detangling and styling the lengths of dry hair. Don't use on the roots or with heat (that metal would get hot).