10 Genius Desks You Can Fold Up & Tuck Away (When You’re Off The WFH Clock)

Having a home office space is more important than ever. But, it requires one pivotal thing that many cramped city apartment dwellings usually lack: extra space. Instead of relegating yourself to a body-achey future of sitting cross-legged on the bed while hunched over your laptop during work hours, opt for a more space-optimizing AND body-supportive solution . Say hello to the folding desk, a WFH must-have that's supportive when you need it and easy to conceal when you don't. (Alexa, play "Make it Work" by Neyo.)