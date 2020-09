If your house no longer feels like a home and has now taken on the haphazard form of a make-shift office that was hastily cobbled together, then we feel you. Not all of us have the available room for investing in a full-on ergonomic setup , complete with supportive office chairs and topnotch small-space desks . But, instead of getting our bodies stuck taking Zoom calls from sunken-in couch cushions all day, we're taking an active stance to give our contorted backs a break — with the more body-friendly standing desk converter.