If your house no longer feels like a home and has now taken on the haphazard form of a make-shift office that was hastily cobbled together, then we feel you. Not all of us have the available room for investing in a full-on ergonomic setup, complete with supportive office chairs and topnotch small-space desks. But, instead of getting our bodies stuck taking Zoom calls from sunken-in couch cushions all day, we're taking an active stance to give our contorted backs a break — with the more body-friendly standing desk converter.
Differing from the less-space-conscious standing desks in structure, these nifty contraptions were made to be cramped-WFH stars: taking the form of compact and convertible units that elevate surfaces from dinner tables to dressers, countertops, coffee tables, and even walls into the perfect standing workspaces. The best part? You can store your standing desk converter out of the way (under a bed or in a closet) when you're off the clock, so your house can feel more like a home again.
Do your back a favor and check out the ten top-rated options we've lined up ahead.
