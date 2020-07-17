29 Cute Finds That’ll Make You Smile While WFH

We won't try and sugarcoat the fact that we'll be spending more time at home for the foreseeable future — but, we will try and make the most of it by sweetening up our spaces. Instead of taking on a total home-office overhaul, revitalizing a WFH setup is as easy as adding in little touches that radiate big feel-good vibes. To prove it, we hunted down 29 of these smile-worthy finds for you.
After exploring the cutest corners of the internet, we pulled together a collection of under-$100 items that will give your digs a healthy dose of delight. Imagine everything from vibrant stickers for your computer to dumpling-shaped air purifiers for your desk and custom pet portraits to grace your empty wall space, each crafted to inject the most mundane areas with a pop of joy.
Discover these brimming-with-positivity gems ahead — shop them for your own stay-at-home spot or for sending to a friend in need of a socially distant smile.
