Breathe New Life Into Your Home Office With These 6 Ideas

We’ve officially taken one lap around the sun from within the confines of coronavirus . I’ll speak for myself: I’m tired . And what’s especially exhausting is my ad-hoc home office. Working from home for an entire year is a never-ending rollercoaster, a DNA double helix, and a 365-day mood swing all rolled into one. But, we must keep calm, carry on, and breathe new life into our one-year-old home offices . Why? Because sometimes the best way to coerce yourself out of bed is to remember that your small-space office is poppin’ (and therefore, productive).