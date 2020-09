Converting your bedroom can be tricky but, with the right tips and tricks, it doesn't have to be a total overhaul. There are many different approaches to take on the road to transforming your room into a suitable workspace; starting with repurposing preexisting furniture (like your vanity or favorite accent chair) and not stopping at adding in small organizational to atmosphere-enhancing elements (like shelving systems or plants). Ahead, we've lined up these Instagram-inspired design ideas and more that will help you perfect your WFH setup.