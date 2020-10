Working from home has become a central part of our lives — with most of us slowly coming to terms with this new normal. And since we're getting close to gifting season, you might want to help sweeten up the workspaces for your mom who's got a budding business passion project, or your best friend who's a total boss. To make their home office setups more functional and aesthetically pleasing, we've got a guide to WFH presents that they'll appreciate as a thoughtful investment in helping them get down to business.