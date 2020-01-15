Streamlined Storage Carts That Will Open Up Your Tiny Kitchen

We can clean, stock, and style our kitchens as much as we want — but actually gaining more physical square footage is an entirely different design beast. When your food space is a tiny one, the solution to opening up those cramped countertops to floors and every limited inch in between comes in the form of a cart (so you can put the sledgehammer down).
Kitchen carts are the less sexy, but much savvier cousin of bar carts; with multi-capable storage abilities for everything from food to cookware, rolling wheels for easy access, and compact structures built to accommodate the smallest of spaces. Whether you live in a poorly laid out home or a one-room studio apartment, we've lined up the streamlined units to help expand your kitchens (or lack thereof).
Scroll ahead to shop the styles, from gold-wired basket stacks to bamboo-wood boxes and more.
