It’s worth acknowledging that Tom’s of Maine has been producing green cleaning products since the early 1970s and Seventh Generation, one of the most well-known and widely distributed green cleaning brands, has been around for three decades. But what these newer brands — ones with dreamy, evocative names like Gaia Full Circle , and Truce — are doing goes beyond better ingredients. They want to give the act of cleaning itself a rebrand. Monica from Friends aside, most people don’t enjoy washing their baseboards and scrubbing down the inside of their ovens. For most of us, caring for our homes is the epitome of a chore. But does it have to be? A few years ago, putting on eye cream wasn’t anyone’s idea of a riveting activity, and now skin care is a shared self-care obsession in certain circles. What if, with the right ingredients and packaging and attitude, the same thing could happen for cleaning house?