Trelstad is careful to note that this is a very generalized breakdown. To find which specific products clean the best or are the safest requires a chemical deep-dive, which is exactly what Beaker is beginning to do. But the bottom line is, if you feel good about what you’re cleaning with, you’re likely to do it a lot more often. The mere joy of having a clean house is a fine motivator (for some of us), but being genuinely invigorated by the act is even better. “The number one feedback I get all the time is, oh my gosh, I clean so much more, or my spouse hated to clean, and now he or she is cleaning,” says Batiz.