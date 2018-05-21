Why Do So Many Millennial Women's Bathrooms Look The Same?

Perhaps nobody really invented the ITG bathroom aesthetic. Perhaps it just happened, through some combination of coincidence, burgeoning technology, and the foresight of people whose job it is to know what’s cool. After all, many of the women the various sites profile work in fashion, and trends in that realm regularly filter into the worlds of interiors, product design, and even architecture. And due to the relative infancy of the internet, these sites mark the first time personal bathrooms have really been shared with the wider world (outside of pictures in shelter magazines, where they were rarely the main attraction). Maybe this particular aesthetic took off because it was really the first to be made accessible to a wide swath of women, not just those with a lot of money or an established interest in interior design.