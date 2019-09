Why Do So Many Millennial Women's Bathrooms Look The Same?

While the desire for a bathroom that doubles as a lounge, vanity, and even greenhouse seems here to stay, there’s a sunset for all aesthetic trends, even those that have pervaded for the better part of the past five or so years. We’re finally seeing a shift away from minimalism ( not to mention millennial pink ), both in fashion and in the world of interiors. What’s more, certain hallmarks of the ITG look have begun to feel cliche. I say this as someone who recently finished a Diptyque candle, considered cleaning it out for use as a bathroom storage vessel, then thought the better of it. Instead, I allowed my boyfriend to turn it into a makeshift ashtray, which I think is pretty much the antithesis. I feel like, at this point, I’d rather come up with my own cutesy storage hacks than steal one I've seen in every influencer's bathroom.