Why Do So Many Millennial Women's Bathrooms Look The Same?

Talking @diptyque fragrances today?✨ Specifically, this beautiful scent, Eau des Sens (#DiptyqueParisGiftedMe)! Until now, I only owned one 50ml bottle of L’Ombre dans l’Eau. I believe a 50ml bottle costs about $95 and this 100ml retails at $135, so Diptyque’s fragrances are fairly affordable, which is pretty cool. Eau des Sens is a beautiful orange blossom scent. And I mean it *screams* orange blossom. Not the cheap, artificial kind, but fresh and citrusy. This fragrance is smooth, a bit floral, and rich with patchouli notes shining through. I’ve heard comparisons about this one to Tom Ford Neroli Portofino, which I’m totally on board with. Diptyque’s Eau des Sens is the obvious option not only based on price point, but the fact that Neroli Portofino has a pretty weak longevity and Eau des Sens stayed on my skin throughout the day. I likely won’t be reaching for this scent as much in the winter, but for spring and summer, this is absolutely gonna be one of my go-to’s! It’s exactly what I was looking for for this time of year. ☀️ ____________________________________ #OctolyFamily #Diptyque #Gardenofhesperides
When he buys me flowers and gives me a reason to make my vanity pretty ? - It's been another busy week for me and it's going to be like this for awhile. Therefore it will take me quite some time to catch up to everything. Please don't hate me for the late replies and missed messages. I swear I'll get to all of them!