Melania’s Team Says There Will Absolutely Be A White House “Glam Room”

Melania Trump might not be moving into the White House full time, but when she's there, you can bet a "glam room" will be also. “There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup, and wardrobe," Nicole Bryl, Melania's makeup artist, confirmed to Stylish. “Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look,” Bryl explained. Melania is known for her impeccably-groomed appearance, a reality that's bound to continue into her husband’s presidency. But those polished looks don’t come easily — or quickly, for that matter. Bryl told Stylish that each session takes about an hour and fifteen minutes. As Bryl said, “If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen.” But before you make fast judgments, keep in mind that a "glam room" of sorts is likely already in effect at the White House. The First Lady can't exactly run out to Drybar when she needs to prep her hair for an event. And there's nothing wrong with wanting to look presentable, especially when you're on a world stage. So, maybe instead of focusing on upcoming plans for how Melania will look, perhaps we should shift our attention to how she will lead. She's got some serious shoes to fill, after all.
