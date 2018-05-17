The great thing about colors is that they’re beautiful and fun to look at! They are also equally fun to describe. Like earlier, when I said the yellow in question looked like little lemon-marigold babies. I liked that! Didn’t you? We could call it Lemon Baby Yellow. Or maybe Beyonce’s Dress From Lemonade Yellow. I don’t know about you, but I think about that “Hold Up” dress at least once a week and feel it totally deserves a namesake color. There’s also Bodak Yellow, which already sounds like a legitimate color. Or we could get very health-conscious about it and call it If Your Pee Is This Color, You Probably Need To Be Drinking More Water Yellow.