Thousands of people around the United States are participating in March For Our Lives today to call for policies that promote greater gun control in the hopes of putting an end of mass shootings.
The discussion surrounding gun control reform and school shootings has managed to maintain a front and center position in an often echoing and forgetful news cycle. Some believe that it is because the students themselves are the ones propelling the conversation forward. March For Our Lives came as a direct response to the shooting which took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month. In the aftermath of yet another tragic shooting, survivors were told that now is not the time to talk about gun control. Instead, they chose to plan a time and a venue where their voices could not go unheard. First, it was a national walkout. Now, it is a nationwide demonstration.
Many of the survivors have become the powerful instigators of change behind this movement, proving that if you are old enough to be affected by it, you are old enough to advocate against it. They are fed up with the inaction of elected officials on gun control, and have channeled their frustration into a history-making demonstration. According to CNN, their next goal is to vote out unsympathetic politicians during the midterm elections in November.
The march today not only calls for an end to gun violence, but for an end to elected officials accepting funding from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many celebrities have expressed their support and got involved by spreading the word, making donations, and participating in the march itself. In Washington D.C., musical artists including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Common, and Andra Day are performing throughout the day in solidarity.
Generation Z has banded together alongside their families, friends, and countless others today in the hope for lasting change.
