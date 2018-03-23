Taylor Swift Just Made Her Boldest Political Statement Yet On Instagram

No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:56am PDT