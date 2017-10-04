Then there is Aldean, who was on stage when the shooter started firing into the crowd at Route 91 Harvest. A day after the shooting he issued a statement condemning hate. He describes a changed world, a place where he is afraid to raise his children. And then this: “At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans, we are all Americans and its [sic] time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now.”