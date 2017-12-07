Here's An Update On The $1 Taylor Swift's Accused Groper Owes Her

In an interview for TIME magazine's Person Of The Year issue, Taylor Swift said that she still had not been paid the $1 she requested in a countersuit against former DJ David Mueller. In August, Swift, 28, went to court against Mueller, who groped the pop star at an event in 2013. Mueller initially sued Swift for $3 million in damages in 2015. Swift then countersued for a symbolic single dollar. On August 11, a Denver judge dismissed the case.
"When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1," Swift told TIME. "To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself."
Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Mueller actually had paid the due amount — he sent it through the mail last week. Mueller provided a letter to the AP confirming that he sent the dollar on November 28. He mailed her a Sacagawea coin.
The former DJ maintains that he did not grope Taylor Swift at a meet-and-greet in 2013. According to Swift, Mueller reached under her skirt during a photo op. Swift then reported Mueller's actions to his superiors, and Mueller was removed from his position as morning radio host at KYGO-FM.
"What I'm saying is I didn't do what they say I did," Mueller told ABC News's Clayton Sandell on Good Morning America after the case was closed. "I didn't do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt — and I can pass a polygraph [test]."
Nevertheless, he lost the case. The Denver federal judge determined that Mueller would need to pay the requested dollar. Swift's attorney Douglas Baldridge described the countersuit amount as "a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation.”
