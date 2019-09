Judge Dismisses Radio DJ's Case Against Taylor Swift

The lawsuit stems from a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013. In a stunning, brave testimony , Taylor Swift described how Mueller groped her when posing for a photo. "He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass." She did not mince words when being questioned by Mueller's attorney, Doug Baldridge. Even in the face of questioning that cast doubt on her accusation of groping, she stood firm and refused to be blamed for the DJ losing his job after she contemporaneously described the incident in public. Swift has repeatedly stated that it was Mueller's actions, and Mueller's actions alone, that led to his firing.