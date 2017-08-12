Judge Dismisses Radio DJ's Case Against Taylor Swift

A Denver judge has thrown out the court case against Taylor Swift. Swift was sued by a Denver radio personality, David Mueller, who alleged that she got him fired from his job. U.S. District Judge William Martinez ruled that Mueller has not shown that she set out on a vendetta to ruin his reputation and have him terminated from the radio station, the Associated Press reports. "Taylor Swift did not act improperly," the judge stated when he announced his ruling. Mueller was suing for $3 million (£2.3 million) in damages.
The lawsuit stems from a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013. In a stunning, brave testimony, Taylor Swift described how Mueller groped her when posing for a photo. "He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass." She did not mince words when being questioned by Mueller's attorney, Doug Baldridge. Even in the face of questioning that cast doubt on her accusation of groping, she stood firm and refused to be blamed for the DJ losing his job after she contemporaneously described the incident in public. Swift has repeatedly stated that it was Mueller's actions, and Mueller's actions alone, that led to his firing.
Advertisement
Her former bodyguard, Gregory Dent, also testified to the veracity of Swift's version of the events on the stand. Dent stated that he personally witnessed Mueller "take his hand and put it up her skirt." He explained that he did not intervene because he received body language cues from Swift that she wanted to continue the VIP event without incident.
Although the judge has dismissed the case, the lawsuit continues as Mueller alleges that Swift's mother and radio manager Frank Bell are also liable for damages. Swift is also countersuing Mueller for sexual battery for a symbolic $1 (80p) in damages. That portion of the trial will continue next week.
Judge dismissed Taylor Swift from being sued by Mueller finding there was no evidence her reporting of the groping was improper— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 12, 2017
Swift hugged her lawyer and her brother in the courtroom. Swift case against Mueller for assault and battery is still going forward— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 12, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement