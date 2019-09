Oh but they bring in such an enormous income! Actually there’s very little evidence to back that up. A freedom of information request by campaign group Republic asked for a copy of any VisitBritain records detailing the impact of the royal family, the monarchy or major royal events on British tourism. According to Republic, VisitBritain responded but were unable "to give any evidence to support the idea the royals boost Britain's tourism industry". Graham Smith of Republic said in response: "We're always being told the monarchy is great for tourism, so where's the evidence? If the monarchy is so important for the tourism industry you would think VisitBritain would have done extensive research, yet they've got nothing." In the absence of a tangible figure, I tend to agree with Smith, and do we really think no one would visit London or Buckingham Palace if there were no royal family? If that were the case, no one would be arsed going to Versailles unless they were going to see Louis XIII traipsing around the pavilion.