The reason we have a monarchy is feudalism. Back in ye olden dayes, rich people collected masses of land (usually through force) and then forced vassals (that'd be us) to slog away for them and hand over money for the privilege. Nobles, aristocrats, princes, k­ings and queens believed they had the divine right to rule the poor and boy did they, taxing and exploiting them and ensuring things stayed the same for their spawn by passing their titles down to their (male) heirs via bloodlines. Not the greatest system to put our faith and admiration in, is it? Feudal times have passed, but the monarchy still reaps the rewards of the deeply unjust and discriminatory system it was built on. Look, carry on icing your Meggles and Harry cupcakes; I understand it’s hard to be angry at an old lady shuffling around shaking hands while wearing a matching mint ensemble, but maybe we should stop focussing on the personalities and at least question the incredible privilege they enjoy and how long we want to go on propping it up.