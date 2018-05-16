Here’s Who Is Walking Meghan Markle Down The Aisle (No, It’s Not Her Dad)

After a turbulent week of Royal Wedding news, Meghan Markle has finalised her bridal party, although we still don't know who will be walking her down the aisle. Wednesday morning, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter the bridal party lineup.
Markle's bridesmaids will include Princess Charlotte (aged 3), Harry's goddaughter Florence van Cutsem (also aged 3), Markle's goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt, Ivy Mulroney, and Harry's other goddaughter, Zalie Warren. All of the bridesmaids are under age 8.
The pageboys have a similar rundown. They will be Prince George (looking sullen, if we're lucky), Harry's godson Jasper Dyer (son to Amanda Kline and Captain Mark William Galloway Dyer), and the twins Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney.
The Mulroney family is prominently featured in the bridal party. Jessica and Benedict Mulroney — parents to bridesmaid Ivy Mulroney and pageboys Brian and John Mulroney — are two of Markle's closest friends. Jessica Mulroney is known to be Markle's "best friend" and, according to Town & Country, her unofficial wedding planner. In addition, the Litt sisters (Remi and Rylan) hail from one of Markle's close friends Benita Litt.
Kensington Palace has yet to announce if Markle's father Thomas Markle, who reportedly suffered a heart attack this week, will be attending the wedding. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Markle wouldn't be attending the wedding. The Palace subsequently released a statement asking for "understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." It is not yet clear who, in the absence of her father, would walk Markle down the aisle. Maybe one of her many child-sized pageboys can do it? Or, wild idea, Doria Ragland, Markle's mother and Prince Harry's beloved future in law.
