Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Is No Longer Attending The Royal Wedding

Thomas also reveals to TMZ that he suffered a heart attack six days ago and was hospitalized. During his time there, he decided that he would not attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry because he didn't wish to further embarrass Meghan or the royal family. His mention of embarrassing his daughter is likely referring to last week's publicity stunt gone wrong , where he posed in a myriad of cheesy "wedding prep" situations for a planted paparazzi photographer.