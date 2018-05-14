Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Is No Longer Attending The Royal Wedding

Update: Kensington Palace has released a statement on behalf of Meghan Markle regarding the sudden news that her father, Thomas Markle, may no longer be attending her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry. A spokesman for the Palace said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."
Original story follows.
After a rollercoaster of headlines and rumours, Meghan Markle's father will no longer be walking his daughter down the aisle. In fact, Thomas Markle confirms to TMZ that he will not be attending the royal wedding at all.
Thomas also reveals to TMZ that he suffered a heart attack six days ago and was hospitalised. During his time there, he decided that he would not attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry because he didn't wish to further embarrass Meghan or the royal family. His mention of embarrassing his daughter is likely referring to last week's publicity stunt gone wrong, where he posed in a myriad of cheesy "wedding prep" situations for a planted paparazzi photographer.
This news comes as a shock since it was only recently confirmed that after much speculation, Thomas would be walking his daughter down the aisle on her big day. Maybe this means Meghan will break tradition yet again by having her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle instead, as proposed earlier this year.
