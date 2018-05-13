Harry & Meghan Will Have Food Trucks At The Royal Wedding Because Why Not?

If you needed further proof that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just like us trendy millennials, let their plans to have food trucks at their upcoming nuptials be a clue.
From the moment their engagement was announced we knew these two were going to throw the most epic royal wedding ever. From bucking tradition by having an American bishop give the address at their wedding and Meghan giving a speech to her husband at their reception, the happy couple is truly making their big day their own. And the latest news promises a sweet surprise at the end of the reception.
Whispers that the royal couple might serve grilled cheese, tacos, and other American-style bites post-dinner surfaced in February, via Brides, and they reportedly are planning to do just that. According to an “exclusive reveal” by the Sunday Express, Meghan and Harry’s reception will end with late-night snacks, including “ice cream vans.”
Although, this isn’t the first time food trucks have made an appearance at a royal event.
The Telegraph reported that the Prince convinced his brother Prince William to have food trucks consisting of bacon and sausage sandwiches at his own wedding to Kate Middleton back in 2011. William and Kate also had an ice cream truck at their wedding as an alternative wedding dessert. That in mind, the decision to have an ice cream truck again is more or less for the same reason, and the frozen dessert will surely pair nicely with the lemon elderflower cake being served at Meghan and Harry’s reception.
Kensington Palace tweeted out details about the royal wedding cake, set to incorporate the “bright flavours of spring” and be made by pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based business Violet Bakery. The cake will also be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.
The food trucks and cake are only a small part of the overall wedding day menu, and being that Meghan is a former lifestyle blogger and foodie, I’m sure the rest is totally drool-worthy. Too bad our invites got lost in the mail.
