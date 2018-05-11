All The Juicy Royal Wedding Specials To Watch Before The Big Day

To think — just two years ago, the only time you'd see Meghan Markle on TV was during her Suits appearances. Now, there's an entire slew of specials dedicated to her love life. That's what happens, I guess, when you get engaged to Prince Harry.
The multiple biographical investigations and Lifetime versions of Markle and Harry's love affair all culminate in one very important event: The couple's wedding on Saturday, May 19. The wedding kicks off at noon London time, so for Americans, that means an early wake up call — 7 a.m. E.S.T. and 4 a.m. P.S.T.
Advertisement
Before then, here's a complete rundown of the specials you can't miss if you want to receive the official designation of Royal Wedding Fanatic.
Thursday, May 10
Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings: This is the documentary equivalent of Four Weddings and a Funeral, as it applies to the life of Prince Harry. Featuring interviews from royal experts and people in Harry's life, this documentary tells the story of the weddings of Charles and Diana, Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, and Diana's funeral. (National Geographic, 9 p.m. ET)
Prince Harry's Story: Four Royal Weddings: This is the documentary equivalent of Four Weddings and a Funeral, as it applies to the life of Prince Harry. Featuring interviews from royal experts and people in Harry's life, this documentary tells the story of the weddings of Charles and Diana, Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, and Diana's funeral. (National Geographic, 9 p.m. ET)
Friday, May 11
Meghan Markle: An American Princess: Get ready for a two-hour investigation into Meghan Markle's life, up until the day she met Harry at London SoHo House. Will her loquacious half sister, Samantha Grant, be interviewed? You bet. Piers Morgan hosts. (Fox, 8 p.m. ET)
Meghan Markle: An American Princess: Get ready for a two-hour investigation into Meghan Markle's life, up until the day she met Harry at London SoHo House. Will her loquacious half sister, Samantha Grant, be interviewed? You bet. Piers Morgan hosts. (Fox, 8 p.m. ET)
Sunday, May 13
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance: And now for the Lifetime movie you've been waiting for. The movie — starring Parisa Fitz-Henley as Fictional Meghan and Murray Fraser as Fictional Harry — is a fictional rendering of the couple's whirlwind romance. At last, a little bit of interiority. (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance: And now for the Lifetime movie you've been waiting for. The movie — starring Parisa Fitz-Henley as Fictional Meghan and Murray Fraser as Fictional Harry — is a fictional rendering of the couple's whirlwind romance. At last, a little bit of interiority. (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)
Million Dollar American Princess: Markle isn't the only American celebrity to marry into royalty. This historical-focused documentary compares Markle to other figures like Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth, whose lives were changed after they, too, met and fell for princes. (Smithsonian Channel, 9 p.m. ET)
Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels: Immediately after airing its dramatic adaptation, Lifetime will show a documentary film about the actual couple. You can decide which version of events you prefer. (Lifetime, 10:20 p.m. ET)
Advertisement
Monday, May 14
Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance: Of every channel, BBC America is perhaps the biggest authority on the royal wedding. They're on home turf here. (BBC America, 8 p.m. ET)
Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance: Of every channel, BBC America is perhaps the biggest authority on the royal wedding. They're on home turf here. (BBC America, 8 p.m. ET)
Royal Wedding Watch: PBS' five night long marathon of coverage kicks off on Monday. Since it's PBS, the coverage will have an educational slant. You'll learn about how Markle and Harry fit within the history of the British monarchy, and what makes them so special. Royal Wedding Watch will be hosted by Meredith Viera and British presenter Matt Baker. (PBS, May 14-17, 10-11 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, May 16
Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan: Until this point, most of the specials focused on the couple. In addition to talking to Markle and Harry's friends (because of course they are), NBC's special is also devoted to the creation of the royal wedding spectacle itself. (NBC, 10 p.m. ET)
Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan: Until this point, most of the specials focused on the couple. In addition to talking to Markle and Harry's friends (because of course they are), NBC's special is also devoted to the creation of the royal wedding spectacle itself. (NBC, 10 p.m. ET)
Friday, May 18
20/20: America's premiere newsmagazine is hopping on the royal wedding boat. Specifically, the coverage is about the central women in Harry's life: his mother, Princess Diana, and his future wife, Meghan Markle. Expect a meticulous deep dive into the royal figures, and the wedding itself. (ABC, 10-11 p.m. ET)
20/20: America's premiere newsmagazine is hopping on the royal wedding boat. Specifically, the coverage is about the central women in Harry's life: his mother, Princess Diana, and his future wife, Meghan Markle. Expect a meticulous deep dive into the royal figures, and the wedding itself. (ABC, 10-11 p.m. ET)
Prince Harry: Wild No More: With all these sweet, romantic interviews, it's almost easy to forgot he used to be wild! Thank goodness TLC is there to remind us. (TLC, 8 p.m. ET)
Meghan Markle: A Real Love Story: The TLC marathon continues with an hour-long special about Meghan Markle's past. (TLC, 9 p.m. ET)
Secrets of the Royal Wedding: What will differentiate Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony from every other royal wedding ceremony? Good question. Find out here. (TLC, 10 p.m. ETC)
Advertisement