20/20's Elizabeth Vargas On Fake News, Barbara Walters, & Being A Woman On The Air

"I went in the very first day that story broke and said we need to do this, because most of America didn’t read the New York Times article, or the New Yorker magazine article. None of the women were actually speaking at that point. Obviously, it’s become an enormous cultural moment. At that point, the story was only days old. You now see, in newspapers and on Twitter, people saying, 'Here’s a timeline. Here are all the names of all the women who say they were victimized, harassed, or even assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.' At that point, no one had done that. I felt it was important to put it all in a context: Here’s what all these people are saying happened. Here’s who this person was, and how powerful this person was. And by the way, many of your favorite movies, this person produced. My mom and dad watched that hour and were horror struck by the stories that were being told about this person. They were like, 'We loved Shakespeare in Love!'"