Harry & Meghan's Lifetime Movie Is A Full On Fairybook Romance

Lifetime released the first teaser trailer from their film chronicling the courtship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. While we count down the days until one of our favorite royal couples walks down the aisle, we can re-live their relationship from first date to proposal – or at least what Lifetime speculated it was like.
While we might have been following their relationship since it was merely a rumor on our guilty pleasure, gossip outlets, the couple fostered their relationship largely out of the public eye. What was their relationship like? According to Lifetime, it involved sunny and secluded hikes, fireside kisses, and perhaps the most Lifetime movie line of all Lifetime movie lines. “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” Harry confesses to Meghan. “I just need you.”
We can only promise two things from this trailer. It will be cheesy and we will definitely watch it.
The roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are played by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley. We are kind of sad, but not at all surprised, that Markle, an actress herself, didn’t opt to play the role of Meghan Markle. The movie is the perfect kickoff to get you into the royal wedding mood before the big day.
The film’s creators did have a few verified stories to base their movie around. First, that they were set up on a blind date. The second, the story of how Prince Harry proposed to Markle that they shared in an interview following the announcement of their engagement. As their relationship grew more serious, they went to some of the same events, though in keeping with tradition they didn’t attend together.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were also immortalized in a Lifetime film leading up to their wedding in 2011. According to Entertainment Weekly, Prince William is set to make an appearance in this film as well.
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere Sunday, May 13. The actual royal wedding is one week later on May 19.
