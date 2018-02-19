We may never be royals, but that means we get to do things like talk about what we really think of Donald Trump and wear a black gown to the BAFTAs in support of Time's Up. The Royals are required by protocol to steer clear of anything that can be construed as political. Which makes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's most recent date night out a total surprise.
Vanity Fair reports that the newly-engaged couple headed to see the London engagement of Hamilton, which is currently playing at the Victoria Theater (tickets are still available!). Hamilton is a beloved musical, but we'd be remiss if we didn't note the slightly political undertones of the play.
Advertisement
For starters, the main antagonist of the show is King George III, who is literally one of Prince Harry's ancestral family members. That is just slightly awkward for Kensington Palace.
Second, Hamilton has been the subject of political attacks from our current administration (no, we still can't believe it either). In 2016, Vice President Mike Pence saw the play in New York City, where he was booed by the audience. The cast attempted to quiet the boos, and Brandon Victor Dixon read aloud a statement that encouraged Pence to "uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us." Pence and the Trump administration is famously cracking down on immigration, and many of the cast members of Hamilton are people of color/immigrants. Trump, unable to resist a fight, later accused the Hamilton cast of "harassing" the Vice President on Twitter.
Is this Markle bucking royal tradition? Or just another night on the town for a couple of musical theater fans? We like it, either way.
Advertisement