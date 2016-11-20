Update: Mike Pence Wasn't Offended By Hamilton Cast's Message

Courtney E. Smith
Update: In an appearance on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Vice President-elect Pence said he was not offended by the boos that met him when he attended Hamilton over the weekend.

But it seems President-elect Trump is still offended on his behalf.

This story was originally published on November 19.
On Friday night, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to the theater to see Hamilton on Broadway. On the way to his seat, Pence was booed by the crowd, as theatergoers shared on Twitter.



When the show was over, there was another surprise in store for Pence. After the cast took its bows, actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the current production, shared a message to Pence from the stage. He called it a message of love and asked the audience not to boo, but encouraged them to take out their phones and share the message on social media. He then read a statement that the New York Times reports was written by the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda; director, Thomas Kail; and lead producer, Jeffrey Seller, with input from the cast.
"Vice President-elect Pence, we welcome you and we truly thank you for joining us here at Hamilton: An American Musical. We really do," Dixon said. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights. We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf all of us."

A spokesman for Pence said he stayed in the theater's lobby to hear the message, but he has issued no formal statement. After the show, past and present members of the cast shared their thoughts.

The message was less enthusiastically received by President-elect Trump, who tweeted his disapproval on Saturday morning.

Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, agreed with his sentiment.

Dixon directly tweeted his disagreement to Trump.
