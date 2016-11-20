Here's Pence getting booed as he gets to his seats at Hamilton pic.twitter.com/IRQG68x1sB— David K (@dkipke12) November 19, 2016
.@mike_pence on #FNS I would leave it up to others to decide if the Hamilton statement was the appropriate venue for that.— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 20, 2016
But it seems President-elect Trump is still offended on his behalf.
The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016
This story was originally published on November 19.
When the show was over, there was another surprise in store for Pence. After the cast took its bows, actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the current production, shared a message to Pence from the stage. He called it a message of love and asked the audience not to boo, but encouraged them to take out their phones and share the message on social media. He then read a statement that the New York Times reports was written by the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda; director, Thomas Kail; and lead producer, Jeffrey Seller, with input from the cast.
A spokesman for Pence said he stayed in the theater's lobby to hear the message, but he has issued no formal statement. After the show, past and present members of the cast shared their thoughts.
Proud of @HamiltonMusical. Proud of @BrandonVDixon, for leading with love.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 19, 2016
And proud to remind you that ALL are welcome at the theater.
You all know about tonight....I'm posting to say just this:— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 19, 2016
LIVE/OWN YOUR TRUTH
LET NONE MAKE YOU FEEL SMALL
BE THE LIGHT THAT SHINES BRIGHT
'Love is love is love is love is love is love' https://t.co/jemWH0W1aj— Lexi Lawson (@LexiLawson) November 19, 2016
Wow! Wowwy wow wow! Sometimes you're asked to go beyond yourself. Sometimes you get to be apart of change. Tonight @HamiltonMusical jammed!— Seth Stewart (@IAMSethStewart) November 19, 2016
2.We did not let our audience "boo." Why? Because you cannot change hate with hate,or fight darkness with itself. Only love can change that!— Seth Stewart (@IAMSethStewart) November 19, 2016
I heard some people were upset, but we came to do our jobs, which is to inspire, change the minds and hearts of many, and live our dreams!— Seth Stewart (@IAMSethStewart) November 19, 2016
Oh and by the way...— Seth Stewart (@IAMSethStewart) November 19, 2016
"Immigrants... We get the job done!"
(drops mic) #hamilton @HamiltonMusical
I've never been more proud to be a part of a company. https://t.co/7Ikqlp83at— Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) November 19, 2016
The message was less enthusiastically received by President-elect Trump, who tweeted his disapproval on Saturday morning.
Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing.This should not happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016
The Theater must always be a safe and special place.The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016
Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, agreed with his sentiment.
This is so true. And @mike_pence deserves respect and a peaceful night out with his nephew and daughter. #yourvicepresident https://t.co/h38lcamWLg— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 19, 2016
Dixon directly tweeted his disagreement to Trump.
@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen.— Brandon Victor Dixon (@BrandonVDixon) November 19, 2016