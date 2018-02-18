Did the Duchess of Cambridge miss the memo? Not exactly — we're sure she was aware of the unofficial dress code. As a royal, however, Middleton's presence and clothing always makes a statement on behalf of Kensington Palace, unfairly or not. By wearing black, Middleton would have taken a political position for the royal family, and the royals fiercely avoid making such statements when they can. It's not necessarily that the royal family disagrees with Time's Up, they're just unable to discuss per royal protocol. THR calls Middleton's position a "lose-lose" situation; essentially, she's damned if she does, damned if she doesn't.