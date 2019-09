Tonight's All-Black Red Carpet Reminds Us Of This Monumental Runway Moment

The New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman summed it up succinctly , writing: “Clothes speak as loudly as many words, and they can be weaponized accordingly. They have finally seized control (or at least semi-control) of their own image making.” And from what we’ve seen on the red carpet on Sunday evening is that Hollywood has risen to the challenge in more ways than one, taking on a one-color evening by playing with textures, pops of color, hemlines, and even illusions. There is a reason fashion is always the touting the magic of having a little black dress or the perfect black pump: It allows the person wearing the item to shine in a unique way and is adaptable across a variety of personal styles. And as E! News correspondent Kristin Cavallari said during the network’s broadcast of this evening's red carpet: “It’s really fun to see everyone’s take on black.”